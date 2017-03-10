What? Udaan to get arrested during Holi?

Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo has kept its loyal viewers hooked to the show with its interesting tracks.

With Holi round the corner, now gear up for another gripping track.

The coming episodes of the show will revolve around corruption and of course the festival of colours.

As per a reliable source, the track will throw light on the corruptions that are present at some of the private nursing homes in West Bengal.

In the days to come, it will be revealed that Udaan’s (Daipayan Chakraborty) two brothers Anshu (Fahim) and Archi (Chandranibho) have got involved in several illegal practices via their father’s (Krishnokishore) nursing home to earn extra money. They have got involved in matters like selling of kidneys, children and even charging patients unnecessarily which their father is unaware of.

Now, Udaan too will join the nursing home for some part time job.

And guess what? He will come to know all about this.

So, what will happen now? Will he warn his brothers about the consequences of such activities?

Well, the two brothers, who do not like Udaan, will hatch a trap to put the entire blame on Udaan so that they do not get caught.

And thus, during the grand event of Holi, when Udaan and Jannat (Soumi Chakraborty) will be busy playing with colours, the police will arrive and arrest Udaan.

OMG!

What will happen now? Will Udaan be proven right? Will Jannat be able to save him?

To know more watch the interesting tale ahead.

When we buzzed Sushanto Das, producer cum creative director of the show, he confirmed the development and said, “We are trying to highlight the contemporary issues of concern like selling of kidneys and children and illegal practices that take place at some nursing homes through this show. Since, Holi is round the corner, we have merged it with the festival.”

Keep visiting this space for more updates.