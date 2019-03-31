‘THIS’ is what we need to LEARN from Parth Samthaan…

MUMBAI: Cropped trousers are gradually growing common in the fashion industry, and menswear brands are releasing pre-cropped varieties as part of their regular collections, alleviating the need for men to roll or fold pant hems to get the short look.



What started out as a vero Italian style trait has now become a global fashion trend. And it looks like this style is pretty much here to stay, especially as the summers have begun and the temperatures are already at a peak!



Parth Samthaan is the latest heartthrob of telly town. Ever since the actor made a comeback with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, fans have been going gaga over him. His cute yet rugged looks are loved by the audience.



Parth has been acing the above style quite often, and we laud him for how he carries it off effortlessly well! Take a look.

Doesn’t Parth look amazing?