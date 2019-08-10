News

What will Anurag do when Kuki calls Prerna her mother in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: The reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars the very handsome Parth Samthaan as Anurag and the gorgeous Erica Fernandes as Prerna. The audience loves the bittersweet on-screen chemistry of this duo! Erica and Parth share a great relationship off-screen too.

The show currently witnesses high-voltage drama.

In the previous episodes, the audience has seen that Mr. Bajaj has told Anurag that he has bought the Basu mansion and that he will now start staying there, as Anurag has taken over the Bajaj mansion. Aurag is miffed, but there is nothing what he can do about it. He plans to leave the house as he cannot see Prerna as Mr. Bajaj’s wife, but Nivedita and Mohini stop him.

When Bajaj and Prerna arrive, Anurag question her as to what he should call her. Prerna asks him to call her Mrs. Bajaj. She also makes it very clear to him that he should accept the truth and that she is a loyal wife.

Anurag is devastated.

And as Kuki hugs Prerna and calls her mummy, Anurag becomes furious.  

It will be really interesting to see what happens next in the show.

past seven days