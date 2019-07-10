Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon see a high voltage drama in the form of a shocking twist.

As seen, Dadi passes away due to depression of Kartik's failing marriage and Kartik too is deeply affected by the same. Eventually, he decides to get married to Vedika, to fulfill Dadi 's last wish.

Subsequently, Lisa informs Naira about the demise leave her shattered.

Now, Naira will recall Dadi' s last with to see her grandson Kairav and will make a decision to head to Udaipur to visit the Goenka's with Kairav so that the kid can also conduct the last rites.

How will Kartik react on meeting Naira and his son Kairav? Only time will tell! THIS' is what will happen when Naira and Kairav will reach the Goenka house in Star Plus ' Yeh Rishta...