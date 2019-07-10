News

'THIS' is what will happen when Naira and Kairav reach Goenka house in Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jul 2019 10:56 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase high-voltage drama in the form of a shocking twist.

Dadi passes away due to depression. She wanted to see Kartik get over Naira and marry Vedika. Kartik is deeply affected by her death. Eventually, he decides to get married to Vedika to fulfill Dadi's last wish.

Subsequently, Lisa informs Naira about the demise, leaving her shattered.

Now, Naira recalls that Dadi's last wish was to see her grandson. She decides to head to Udaipur to visit the Goenkas with Kairav so that the chils can also conduct the last rites.

How will Kartik react on meeting Naira and his son Kairav? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, the show has been in the news for Kairav aka Shaurya Shah quitting owing to health reasons. He had shared a message on social media that read, 'GOOD-BYE I am grateful to the entire team of YRKKH for all the love, support, and care. I extend a big thank you to all my fans for loving me as Kairav you all will be missed until I meet again. Last but not the least thank you Jai sir for believing in me. Naira did u will always be my favorite and will be missed forever. Miss u all.'

Although the first post was deleted, the cutie recorded a video for all his fans and thanked them for the love they gave him. Since Kairav’s role is extremely important to the story and he is the reason for Naira and Kartik’s union, the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has already started looking for a replacement for Shaurya. Talking about the popularity of the show, it garnered 7.2 million impressions last week on the TRP chart.

past seven days