‘THIS’ is what would happen if Jethalal were a PUNJABI!

MUMBAI: After a successful run of 11 years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still one of the most loved and watched shows on television. It recently completed 11 years since its launch.



A noteworthy fact about the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with its since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon.



Instead of being a mindless entertainer with unrealistic situations, TMKOC has focused on clean humour along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving playgrounds, saving the girl child, eve teasing, blind superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from terminal diseases, respect for the armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given. But every episode has been a happysode. Every character is loved by the audience in equal proportion.



The show primarily revolves around the complex yet hilarious situations Jethalal faces and how Gokuldham society members solve it. Each and every character, including narrator Taarak Mehta, Roshan, and Tapu Sena, have unique characteristics, and watching them is a visual treat.



But what if we were to place Jethalal in a completely different set-up? How would Jethalal be if he were a Punjabi? Well, here are a few things that would have changed, in our opinion!



Jethalal’s Gada Electronics would have been called Chaddha Electronics, for instance! Instead of his love for fafda -jalebi, he would have been enjoying lassi and parathas with Roshan. And Garba would have been replaced with Bhangra.



Moving on to his personal relations, Jethalal could be renamed Jaswinder and Daya as Daninder. Daya, instead of dancing with the aarti, would groove to Bhangra beats. Not only that, instead of ‘hey ma mataji’, her signature line would be singing the ‘tararara’ tune!



What other changes do you think would Jethalal do if he was a Punjabi? Drop in your views in the comment section below!