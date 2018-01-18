Yuvraj to kill Ammaji for scheming Komal's rape in Laado 2

Colors’ Laado 2 has been entertaining the audience with its revenge drama. The series produced by Dhaval Gada has been abuzz with the reports of the series favorite character Ammaji (Meghna Malik)’s death.

In the upcoming episodes, a major drama is set to begin in the show. As per our information and track, Ammaji and Jai Dev (Paaras Madan) will kidnap Komal (Zalak Desai) to teach her family a lesson. When Anushka (Avika Gor) learns about this, she gets mighty upset with her grandmother. During the confrontation, Komal explains Anushka that Ammaji didn’t harm her in any way.

However, Komal’s stance changes when she goes back to her family. Anushka takes away Komal from Ammaji’s clutches. Komal in front of her family lies that Ammaji kidnapped her and schemed her rape. Hearing this Yuvraj (Shaleen Malhotra)’s blood boils, and he storms out of the house.

He storms to Ammaji’s place with a gun. He aims the gun at Ammaji to kill her out of vengeance.

So will Yuvraj kill Ammaji?

Well, not that easily! As soon as he is about to pull the trigger, Anushka enters the room with Komal. Since Anushka already knew that Komal wasn't harmed under Ammaji’s custody, she forces Komal to accept that she lied and that she wasn’t raped, so Yuvraj cools down.

But why would Komal lie about her getting raped? Well, it has something to do with her marriage. To know exactly what happens keep watching the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar, your one stop destination for all recent updates and latest happenings of the TV world.