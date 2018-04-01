Home > Tv > Tv News
When Abhay Deol inspired Shefalii Rana

Mumbai: There is always someone around us who inspires us in some way or the other.

Talented actress Shefalii Rana, who was last seen in &TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi will now be seen in Abhay Deol’s upcoming flick Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Shefalii will essay the role of Abhay Deol’s neighbor in the movie.

The actress had a wonderful time shooting with Abhay and he inspired Shefalii with his dedication towards work.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Shefalii told us, “We were shooting in the scorching heat and there was a crowd around us who had gathered to see the shoot. We were wondering how we will continue shooting but then I noticed Abhay who was quit cool about it and gave his perfect shot. This act of Abhay made me realize that no matter what the condition is, one should be dedicated towards their work. Work should never be ignored no matter what the condition is. He has inspired me a lot and it’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to work with Abhay,” added Shefalii.

Keep up the good work Shefalii. 

