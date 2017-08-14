TV actress Divyajyotee Sharma, who was last seen in Dil Bole Oberoi, recently met with an accident.

The thespian is now in Delhi with her children nursing her injury.

When asked about it she shared,"I am trying to loose weight thus have started walking out. One day when I was walking on the road and I fell down in a gutter and hurt myself badly. The left side of my face was badly hurt and I ended up injuring my leg as well. It was painful, for a day I was in hospital. Now, I am with my children in Delhi so I can recover fast."