Nothing worth comes easy!!!

We have come across a lot of stories about actors and their dedication and passion towards their work.

Now, the actor who has joined the wagon for impressing the people around with his dedication is the good looking and talented actor Akash Gill, who is currently seen on Star Plus’ popular daily Rishton Ka Chakravyuh.

We hear that, in an upcoming sequence of the daily, the viewers will get to witness Narottam’s agony for not being able to win over the throne he has always desired.

To vent out his anger, he will be shown thrashing himself with a hunter.

Our reliable source from the sets informed us that, though it was a fake hunter but Akash left no stones unturned to make the scene look real and he thrashed himself with the whip with so much perfection and he got real marks on his back which was painful to witness.

When we contacted Akash, he said, “Yes, there was no cut while I was performing the scene. It was covered from every angle to get the best shot because it was coming out very natural. It was a different kind of whip but I still got marks on my back. I got good reactions from the people around after performing this scene.”

Keep up the good work Akash!