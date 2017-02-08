Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
When Aly Goni confessed about his CRUSH...

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 03:20 PM

Who doesn’t have a crush? Yes, we all have a crush on someone and television’s popular hunk Aly Goni (currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) too has one. The actor, who drools over tinsel town’s beauty Jennifer Winget (currently seen in Beyhadh) took to his Twitter account to confess about it.

Interestingly, the actor played a guessing game with his fans on Twitter asking them to guess about his crush with his tweets and he continued the suspense by posting few more. Have a look at his tweets –

Putting an end to all speculations, he finally revealed that it’s none other than the talented beauty Jennifer Winget. He posted a picture of her and confessed that Jennifer has been his crush from a long time but he has never met her. Have a look –

Hmm well Aly, we hope you get to meet your crush soon!!!

