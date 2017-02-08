When Aly Goni confessed about his CRUSH...

Who doesn’t have a crush? Yes, we all have a crush on someone and television’s popular hunk Aly Goni (currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) too has one. The actor, who drools over tinsel town’s beauty Jennifer Winget (currently seen in Beyhadh) took to his Twitter account to confess about it.

Interestingly, the actor played a guessing game with his fans on Twitter asking them to guess about his crush with his tweets and he continued the suspense by posting few more. Have a look at his tweets –

I wana confess something today .. should I ? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Ok soo. I think I have never talked about my crush till now but like every other person mera bhi hai .. hamesha se ek hi tha aur ek hi hai — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Any guesses? Chalo ek hint she is a tv actor from last sooo many years — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

10 saal purana crush hai koi mazak nahi hai... hai na? — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Putting an end to all speculations, he finally revealed that it’s none other than the talented beauty Jennifer Winget. He posted a picture of her and confessed that Jennifer has been his crush from a long time but he has never met her. Have a look –

My all time and only crush frankly speaking working in same industry I have never met her but no matter what she will be always my crush pic.twitter.com/MxssZLcHgu — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 7, 2017

Hmm well Aly, we hope you get to meet your crush soon!!!