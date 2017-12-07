When Anita Hassanandani asked hubby Rohit to go the family way…

The gorgeous Anita Hassanandani and the good looking Rohit Reddy indeed set some major couple goals!

The duo enjoys a good number of fan following that reflects on their social media profiles too. They never fail to amaze their followers by sharing their utterly cute romantic pictures.

While a lot of couples from Tinsel town are going the family way, it seems Anita too wants to step into motherhood.

Wondering why are we saying so?

Well, Anita recently took to her Instagram account where she posted an adorable picture of her nephew and she asked her hubby Rohit to plan for babies.

Aww!!!

Take a look at her Insta post –

When you have the cutest nephew Showingoff #GoodLooks #cuteness #Love #JAYDEN Babyyyyy @rohitreddygoa let’s plan babiessss A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Dec 6, 2017 at 4:10am PST

So sweet! Isn’t it?

We hope to hear the good news from the lovely couple soon.