When Anita Hassanandani COMPARED herself to a BUFFALO!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is all about looking your best, and over a period of time, the industry has gone through such a transition that actresses have given a new definition to looking glamorous and maintaining their fittest best.

There is no doubt that actress Anita Hassanandani is beautiful. We think she is pretty fit too. But in recent times, she has posted about gaining a lot of weight and even went on to call herself 'fat' in her social media stories.

What's admirable about her is that she is very comfortable talking about it and takes it in a good spirit. While she often draws fitness inspiration from her husband Rohit Reddy, she is currently on a trip to Vietnam where she captured a photograph of Rohit with a buffalo. She captioned her post stating that he should be used to buffaloes since he is living with one.

It required some guts to pull that one on herself! Well, Anita is super cute and influences many of those who are scared of body shaming that it is okay to be the way one is as long as they are comfortable in their own skin.

Rohit and she posted a few more pictures, and we love the adorable couple. They are head over heels in love with each other!

Romantic, aren't they?!

A lot of B-town celebrities in the likes of Konkana Sen Sharma and Vidya Balan have enforced that what is important is that a person should be comfortable in their own skin.