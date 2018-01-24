Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When arc rivals Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan gave each other nick names on their reunion

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 05:35 PM

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 has recently ended and we are sure that the controversy lovers are already missing watching the daily dose of ‘tu tu main main’, fights and of course the lovey-dovey content too!

But, the season is over and the contestants have moved on to seek greener pastures. As we have spotted ex-contestants having reunions throughout the previous seasons, this year too Hina Khan was seen catching up with her newfound BFF Priyank Sharma in a suburban Mumbai mall. Joining them was Hina’s boyfriend Rocky and Vikas Gupta.

Hina shared a post on Instagram where they all looked relieved and were in a celebratory mood. Take a look below:

Jab they met

So we now know Vikas calls Hina la la land ki Laliyaa and she apparently calls Vikas Vikiyaa urf Lalla. They also seem to be missing Luv Tyagi...virtual hugs!

Delighted to see Vikas, Hina and Priyank together? Hit the comment box below!

Tags > Colors tv, Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, reunion, Rocky Jaiswal, Luv Tyagi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days