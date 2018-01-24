When arc rivals Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan gave each other nick names on their reunion

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 has recently ended and we are sure that the controversy lovers are already missing watching the daily dose of ‘tu tu main main’, fights and of course the lovey-dovey content too!

But, the season is over and the contestants have moved on to seek greener pastures. As we have spotted ex-contestants having reunions throughout the previous seasons, this year too Hina Khan was seen catching up with her newfound BFF Priyank Sharma in a suburban Mumbai mall. Joining them was Hina’s boyfriend Rocky and Vikas Gupta.

Hina shared a post on Instagram where they all looked relieved and were in a celebratory mood. Take a look below:

Jab they met

So we now know Vikas calls Hina la la land ki Laliyaa and she apparently calls Vikas Vikiyaa urf Lalla. They also seem to be missing Luv Tyagi...virtual hugs!

