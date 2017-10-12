So there are innumerable fights, confrontations and revelations right from the day Bigg Boss 11 went live and as expected, the relationships entangle all the more with every passing moment. But amid all the drama in the house of controversies, we were wondering why hasn’t any relationship or a tongue in cheek moment sparked as yet?

While there are many celebrities in the house who do not encourage unnecessary drama, there is a lot which keeps hitting chords with unappreciated mischief.

In one of the moments in the King and Queen task, Arshi was giving a massage to Puneesh post which he called her a good Queen. Shilpa Shinde, on the other hand, who is too is a 'good Queen title contender' was massaging her King, Hiten’s legs.

Seeing that, Arshi who is mostly touted to be the bad Queen barged in and drove Shilpa out of the bedroom. The flamboyant Arshi then got close to Hiten and kissed him.

Not only that, she later ran around the house screaming and proclaiming the fact that she kissed Hiten!

