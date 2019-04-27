THIS is when Baavle Utaavle’s Nidhi Singh gave acting a second chance

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented as the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you an actor who is playing a supporting role in Rajan Shahi’s comedy show, Baavle Utaavle .

Baavle Utaavle is the first comedy show of Rajan Shahi. It delves into relationships, romance and family, but with a different perspective.

We got in touch with Nidhi Singh, who plays a supporting role in the show, to know how she became an actress.

Nidhi shared, “After doing a few ads and shows, I returned back to Delhi and then suddenly one day I got a call for an audition for Baavle Utaavle, and then only I gave a second chance to acting.”

She added, “Living in an expensive city like Mumbai and to sustain in an uncertain profession like acting is not easy. One needs work to sustain here as it is a very expensive city and to even own a house here is a big thing, but one should not give up.”

Nidhi also has an advice for aspiring actors. She said, “Nowadays, there are many options for the aspiring actors in the profession of acting and one should always be motivated and try harder even after rejection. Also, try to make as many contacts as you can because you never know what future holds for you.”