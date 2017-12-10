Hot Downloads

When Babuji was glued to a door in Taarak Mehta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 12:30 PM

In Gokuldham society everything is peaceful and everybody is happy. Is this the lull before a storm?

Gear up for another exciting track in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Telefilms.

According to the plot, the day begins with Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) coming to write a quote of the day on the notice board. Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) comes along and chooses to help him with it. However, when they try to open the club door, they find it jammed. Nothing works and eventually Sodhi pulls off the door only. Bhide decides to get it repaired and get the door stuck back. They call Babu Chipke, the carpenter and this is when day turns noisy and troublesome.

Babu Chipke puts lots of glue on the door, and while the door with glue all over it is drying in the society compound, he goes out for a break. Tapu Sena along with Bapuji is playing a nail biting match of cricket in the society compound. Tapu is scoring 6 after 6 and while trying to catch the ball, Bapuji, lands on the sticky door.

Bam! Bapuji cannot move. His feet is stuck on the door!

With this would start a new Hungama in society and another laugh riot track in Taarak Mehta. Will panic stricken members be able to get him off this chipkoo movement?

