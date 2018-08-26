News

When Bhabiji fame Soma Rathod united a fan's family!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2018 10:00 AM

Actor Soma Rathod, who plays the role of Ammaji in Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli’s ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is ecstatic on the show crossing 900 episodes. “It is such as proud feeling. It gives lots of happiness on completing 900 episodes because we never thought fans would give us so much love!” she says. 

Ask her what is the most special thing about the show, and she says, “The most special thing is that I am getting the chance to work with Aasif Ji, Rohitash Ji, Shashank sir and Manoj Ji!”  

In fact, she often receives a lot of compliments. “Once one fan came up to me and said, ‘My whole family used to never sit together and watch any show but they watch your show together. Aap wo insaan ho jisne humare pariwar ko ek saat Kiya or humare chehre pee muskan lay (You united our family and made us smile)’,” she says. 

Tags > Soma Rathod, Family, Bhabiji, Binaifer kohli, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi...

Gul Khan throw party for team Ishqbaaaz, Kullfi Kumar Bajewala & Nazar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
John Abraham
John Abraham
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days