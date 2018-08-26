When Bhabiji fame Soma Rathod united a fan's family!

Actor Soma Rathod, who plays the role of Ammaji in Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli’s ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, is ecstatic on the show crossing 900 episodes. “It is such as proud feeling. It gives lots of happiness on completing 900 episodes because we never thought fans would give us so much love!” she says.

Ask her what is the most special thing about the show, and she says, “The most special thing is that I am getting the chance to work with Aasif Ji, Rohitash Ji, Shashank sir and Manoj Ji!”

In fact, she often receives a lot of compliments. “Once one fan came up to me and said, ‘My whole family used to never sit together and watch any show but they watch your show together. Aap wo insaan ho jisne humare pariwar ko ek saat Kiya or humare chehre pee muskan lay (You united our family and made us smile)’,” she says.