News

When Bhumika Gurung resembled Bipasha Basu

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2019 03:03 PM

MUMBAI: Bhumika Gurung is a popular face and her recent makeover as Nimki in the show has left many fans asking for more. The actress has been the talk of the town for the quirky avatar and accessories donned by her character, and if that was not enough, she will soon be seen in a special look inspired by the role of Bipasha Basu in Corporate.

Dressed to kill, this new season, our very own Nimki Mukhiya will be seen in a classic white suit paired with high heels. And Nimki doesn’t go anywhere without her sunglasses! Well, from salwar kameez to a formal suit, this transformation from a village girl to the corporate lady has been an interesting experience for the actress. The promo set the hearts on fire and fans bombarded the actress’ social media with thousands of compliments in a few hours itself.

Speaking about her experience Bhumika says,“It was a very exciting experience for me to experiment with my look on the show. This is the first time that Nimki has tried a western look and I am glad that my audience are in awe of it. Bipasha Basu is a style icon and wearing a look similar to her character enthralling and rewarding.”

Tags > Nimki Mukhiya, Bhumika Gurung, social media, Bipasha Basu, TellyChakkar, Corporate,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days