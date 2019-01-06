When Bhumika Gurung resembled Bipasha Basu

Dressed to kill, this new season, our very own Nimki Mukhiya will be seen in a classic white suit paired with high heels. And Nimki doesn’t go anywhere without her sunglasses! Well, from salwar kameez to a formal suit, this transformation from a village girl to the corporate lady has been an interesting experience for the actress. The promo set the hearts on fire and fans bombarded the actress’ social media with thousands of compliments in a few hours itself.

Speaking about her experience Bhumika says,“It was a very exciting experience for me to experiment with my look on the show. This is the first time that Nimki has tried a western look and I am glad that my audience are in awe of it. Bipasha Basu is a style icon and wearing a look similar to her character enthralling and rewarding.”