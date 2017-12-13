When ‘Classy’ meets ‘Massy’ On India’s Next Superstars

With Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty collaborating for an upcoming reality show India’s Next Superstars, they are looking for the leads of their next film. But the question is, what will happen when Classy (KJo) meets Massy (Rohit Shetty)?

Karan and Rohit recently announced their first collaboration with Simmba that’s stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. As we all know Ranveer has done some elegant and some massy roles. Sources say that “KJo and Rohit are looking for leads for their next film. Someone who can makes their way into the audiences’ minds and hearts.”

Karan is known as the King of Drama and Rohit as the King of Action. What will happen when the two unite? What will happen when Singham’s Bajirao will meet Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali?

We can’t wait, can you?