Hot Downloads

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which has been the best show of 2017?

Which has been the best show of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When ‘Classy’ meets ‘Massy’ On India’s Next Superstars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2017 11:42 AM

With Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty collaborating for an upcoming reality show India’s Next Superstars, they are looking for the leads of their next film. But the question is, what will happen when Classy (KJo) meets Massy (Rohit Shetty)?

Karan and Rohit recently announced their first collaboration with Simmba that’s stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. As we all know Ranveer has done some elegant and some massy roles. Sources say that “KJo and Rohit are looking for leads for their next film. Someone who can makes their way into the audiences’ minds and hearts.”

Karan is known as the King of Drama and Rohit as the King of Action. What will happen when the two unite? What will happen when Singham’s Bajirao will meet Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Anjali?

We can’t wait, can you?

Tags > Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, India’s Next Superstars, the King of Drama,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top