The gorgeous Akanksha Puri is getting rave reviews for her portrayal of Devi Parvati in Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesh. That’s not the only thing that keeps Puri excited about the show.

Well something really funny transpired with the damsel on the sets yesterday (13 September).

It so happened, Akanksha’s makeup guy took away her makeup room’s keys and left. When the lady found her room locked she tried calling the person, only to find his number to be switched off. Puri got furious and called for production guys to unlock the room but there were no alternate keys to the room.

The furious Akanksha was on the verge of losing her temper as she waited outside her room. To rescue her, the whole unit came running and what happened next left the lady chortling.

Akanksha revealed, “The production couldn’t find another key but soon my anger changed into laughter. When all production people including my DOP, hair dresser, creatives and costume designers picked up one astra (weapon) in their hand and came running.”

Some used trishul, while some used their daggers while other drew their sword. Every unit member had a weapon used by the Lords in the mythological drama. However, all their efforts were in vain.

“Everyone failed and finally my director, Neeraj Pandey came with a wooden stick and broke the locks in just one go,” Puri quipped.

So what did the Akanksha learn from the incident? The actress has a witty revert. She replied, “After this incident, I know who all are quite experienced in breaking locks and whom to call when I’m in trouble next time.”

Well, TellyChakkar.com can now humbly accept director Neeraj Pandey's adeptness in breaking locks.