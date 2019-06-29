When Dipika Kakar 'MET' Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar, who rose to fame with her performance as Simar in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka and was seen in reality show Bigg Boss 12, currently stars in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as Sonakshi.

Recently, on the show, the actress wore a red saree, which led to a fan pointing out that it was a copy of the one worn by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone post her wedding.

It was not only the color of the outfit that is the same but also the design and the way it has been styled, that is, with a halter neck blouse and rings of pearl necklaces. Even the hairdo has been done the same way.

The only difference one can notice is in the makeup. While Deepika went for nude lips and muted makeup, Deepika chose to go bright with a matching lip shade. Take a look to know what we are talking about.