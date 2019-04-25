News

When Divyanka–Vivek and Shivangi–Mohsin step out for ‘WEDDINGS’...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 07:35 PM
MUMBAI: In the enchanting world of celebrity, nothing is off limits. Every girl loves to follow her favourite actor or actress when it comes to taking ideas on fashion and style, whether it is on-screen or off it.

Not only Bollywood, when it comes to ethnic clothing, but masses also look up to a lot of television celebrities as they are royal and affordable and one can enjoy its fair share of spectacular ceremonies. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make for an amazing couple but apart from giving us couple goals, they know how to make heads turn with their fashion statements. Not only Divyanka and Vivek, but we have also even come across Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who are making quite some fashion statements in the ethnic arena.

Take a look at how they up their style game inspiring many who are planning to glam up this wedding season.

 
 
 
 


Don’t they all look fabulous in ethnic wear?  
Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Couple Goals, wedding season, style, Fashion, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

past seven days