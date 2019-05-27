News

When Drashti Dhami took revenge from Shakti Arora on Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2019 08:25 PM
MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Sphere Origins) had a loyal fanbase, and the show gained immense love from the audience.
 
Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami, who played the characters of Kunal and Nandini respectively, gave stunning performances in the show, which were much appreciated.
 
The duo became thick friends and were seen having fun on the sets.
 
The director of the show, Ravi Bhushan, recently shared a funny behind-the-scenes video wherein a wheat flour jar opens and falls all over at Kunal's face and clothes.
 
The director put portions of flour on Shakti's clothes and announced that anybody can volunteer to put flour on Shakti. An excited Drashti did not miss the chance of troubling and taking revenge from her co-star.
 
Drashti too helped the director in putting flour on him, whereas a helpless Shakti was just standing and waiting to get done with the shot.
 
See the video here.
 
Isn't the bond that Shakti and Drashti share immensely cute? What are your views on the duo? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Colors tv, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Sphere Origins, Kunal, Nandini, behind-the-scenes, video, TellyChakkar, Ravi Bhushan, Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen's BABY...

Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen's BABY SHOWER
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days