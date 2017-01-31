Hot Downloads

When Drashti's ear started bleeding

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017

Actress Drashti Dhami says her right ear suddenly started bleeding when she wore heavy earrings for a sequence of her TV show "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil".

Drashti is seen romancing actor Arjun Bijlani in the Star Plus show, and the upcoming track focuses on their relationship.

"It was because of the heavy earrings that my right ear suddenly started bleeding," Drashti said in a statement.

She added: "It was really sweet of the makers to immediately provide a first aid kit and call a doctor too to check if it wasn't serious."

(Source: IANS)
 

