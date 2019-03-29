News

When Ekta Kapoor brought together Prerna aka Erica Fernandes and Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 03:58 PM
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television soaps. Just like the first season, the second season too made a place in the hearts of audience.

The two characters that are extremely popular are the protagonist and antagonist. Recently, Ekta brought together season 1’s antagonist, Urvashi Dholakia, and season 2’s protagonist, Erica Fernandes.  Urvashi popularised and glamorised the character of Komolika, while Erica is acing her role of Prerna. Well, Ekta did not bring them for a show, but for Holi party.          

Ekta took to her social media account and shared a throwback photo from her Holi celebration of this year, wherein Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Shubhavi Choksey, and Ekta Kapoor can be seen posing with their colour smeared faces. 

Ekta wrote alongside the photo, “Komo s1 n pre s2! #kasautioneandteomashup #holimess #throwbackthursday.” 

Take a look at the photo here: 
Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Television, soaps, Erica Fernandes, Holi party, Komo s1, #holimess #throwbackthursday, TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Shubhavi Choksey,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim enjoy vacation in Dubai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh

past seven days