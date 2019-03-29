When Ekta Kapoor brought together Prerna aka Erica Fernandes and Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television soaps. Just like the first season, the second season too made a place in the hearts of audience.



The two characters that are extremely popular are the protagonist and antagonist. Recently, Ekta brought together season 1’s antagonist, Urvashi Dholakia, and season 2’s protagonist, Erica Fernandes. Urvashi popularised and glamorised the character of Komolika, while Erica is acing her role of Prerna. Well, Ekta did not bring them for a show, but for Holi party.



Ekta took to her social media account and shared a throwback photo from her Holi celebration of this year, wherein Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Shubhavi Choksey, and Ekta Kapoor can be seen posing with their colour smeared faces.



Ekta wrote alongside the photo, “Komo s1 n pre s2! #kasautioneandteomashup #holimess #throwbackthursday.”



Take a look at the photo here: