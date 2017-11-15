Kamya Punjabi is one of the boldest actresses our television industry has ever seen. Be it flaunting her bare back to support a women empowering campaign or going all out to call spade a spade, she has never shied away from speaking her heart out.

Fans trolling actors have become a common affair these days and actors too give it back when they cross their limits. A similar thing unfolded when The Shakti actress posted a picture on her social media handle stating there is some good drama expected. She captioned her love for her profession as 'Tu nahi toh main nahi... The only thing that keeps me going' with a hashtag #LoveMyWork.

While this statement very categorical and there was no chance of misinterpretation given the hashtag, a bonehead suggested Kamya to move on in life. Kamya shot back a perfect reply questioning her comment and asking her to not pass remarks based on assumptions.

Take a look at the comment thread below -

We do not know if this was intentional poking or an 'innocent - out of concern' comment but fans should definitely know where to draw their line specially while passing personal remarks.