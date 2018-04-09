Home > Tv > Tv News
When Farnaz turned DOP on the sets of Siddhivinayak

09 Apr 2018

Mumbai: It's good to step out of our comfort zone and explore something new.

Well, pretty and popular actress Farnaz Shetty, who is currently seen in &TV’s Siddhivinayak, never misses a chance to explore her skills.

We already know that Farnaz, who is a very good painter, had painted Lord Krishna on the wall of her make-up room when she was doing Waaris.

Now, the lovely actress went on to try her hands on camera. She took the place of her DOP (Director of Photography) and tried getting into the skin of the role.

What so you think about Farnaz Shetty?

Farnaz posted the video on her Instagram account in which she is seen rolling the camera. She has also mentioned that she has to treat her unit with an ice-cream for treating her with a ‘roll moment’ on the crane.

Have a look at her post below –

Way to go, girl!

