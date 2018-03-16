When a fraudster asked Krissann Barretto to share seductive pictures promising work

Mumbai: “Beware of Pickpockets!!” Mostly this is what we get to read on public transport system but pickpockets are even a part of our cinema industry but in a different name “SCAMMERS.”

Casting couch has been an integral part of the industry and not so long back actor Karan Patel took to Instagram and shared a post related to fraudster JD who was using Karan’s audition video to get more clients to join him, in which he asked the girls to BEAWARE of him and not to fall in such traps while the search of work.

TellyChakkar has made it a point to update its viewers with fresh unbiased news. Well, in a conversation with TellyChakkar, Krissann Barretto, who acted in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, shared how she was about to get cheated by a casting director.

“The company operates by the name of Omnicom Media Group and Preeti Singh is the first point of contact. So she contacted me for the shoot,” she said.

“After sharing a bunch of clicks as I was asked to, Preeti Singh asked to contact the project head, Harsh Sharma, who will be handling the Mumbai branch of Omnicom Media Group and will be the sole person behind the selection of the final eight girls. Later I received a message asking me to share ‘100% Sexy, Bold, Hot, Seductive and Attractive clicks for the shoot,” added Krissann.

The actress was continuously asked by Preeti Singh to contact and convince Harsh Sharma to finalise her for the shoot to which Krissann got suspicious and lashed out at Preeti.

Have a look at the conversation between Krissann and Preeti!

She further added, "I am not a struggler and don’t need such ways to get work but there are girls who have just entered or are thinking of entering the industry. Fake people like Preeti Singh and Harsh Sharma through their cheap tricks are degrading the chance of any genuine talent from entering into the industry as for newcomers it becomes difficult to differentiate between fake and real casting directors.”

“I am not the first one they contacted, my friend Dimple also got the same texts and the same offer,” she added.

Krissann also shared a post on Instagram asking her well wishers to stay alert.

TellyChakkar requests each one out there to stay safe and not to trust anyone blindly.