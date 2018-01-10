When free I watch old Bengali films during winter: Aindrila Sharma

Winter is a season that is loved by many.

It’s a season of parties, occasions and picnics. However, there are also some challenges that one faces during winter.

Well, in a candid interview with TellyChakkar, actress Aindrila Sharma, currently seen in Colors Bangla’s Jhumur, revealed something interesting about herself. Read on to know -

The actress said that winter reminds her of picnics and when we asked about the thing that she dislikes about winter, she said, “The bad part of winter is to wake up early in the morning, and also to bath before heading for the shoot. To bath in the morning during winter is very irritating.”

However, there are many other things that she likes about this season.

She shared, “During the evenings of winter, I like to sip hot coffee by wrapping myself up in the comfort of blanket and listen to good Bengali songs and gossip with my elder sister. And when I am free, I like to watch old Bengali films. The sweet sunlight of winter and its warmth makes us nostalgic.”