When Gajraj Rao was inspired by Upendra Limaye during the shoot of Tara from Satara

MUMBAI: There are personalities one admires, and if you get a chance to work with them closely, it is surely a dream-come-true moment. Something similar happened recently with ace ad filmmaker and versatile personality Gajraj Rao. The ad film maker and actor, who won everyone’s heart with his comic timing in Badhai Ho and his body of work, recently shot a promo for Sony Entertainment Television.

Tara from Satara is a beautiful concept that will unfold shorty for viewers to revel in. The show boasts of actors like Roshni Walia and acclaimed Marathi actor Upendra Limaye amongst others. Upendra, who won the National Award for his role of Tayappa in the 2009 Marathi film Jogwa, has also been a part of many other National Award winning films like Traffic Signal, Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Kairee.

Gajraj Rao, who has admired Upendra as an actor for many years, was awestruck by the aura of the actor whilst directing the promo of the show. Upendra is extremely approachable and a people’s person in real life, and the environment on set is quite lively with him around. His wit and humor proved to be an ice breaker with Gajraj Rao, and what followed was a great sense of admiration between the two.

When reached out to Gajraj, and he shared, 'Upendra is an inspirational actor and has a very positive personality. The amount of hard work and effort he has put in getting into the character of a Kathak dancer is commendable. I consider myself fortunate for getting a chance to work with an actor like him. He also motivates others around him to give their best and that according to me is the best part of his personality.'

Tara from Satara is the story of Tara and her journey from being an aimless girl to finding a purpose in life.