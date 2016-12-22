When Giaa Manek relived ‘Gopi’ in Indonesia

Pretty and popular Giaa Manek, who is still remembered for playing Gopi on Star Plus’ long running popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya not only enjoys a great number of fan following in India but she also enjoys a great fan following globally.

Recently, the love of her fans in Indonesia, took her back to Saathiya days and she relived ‘Gopi.’ Wonder what are we talking about? Read on -

Popular Indonesian channel ANTV is currently airing Saath Nibhana Saathiya dubbed in Indonesian language with a new title – ‘Gopi.’ The show is getting a good response from the Indonesian audience and taking into account Giaa’s popularity, ANTV had invited Giaa for a meet and greet session with her fans in Indonesia and she also shot for two shows and was invited as a guest celebrity for two reality shows as well.

When we contacted Giaa to learn more about her Indonesian trip, she added, “It’s been an excellent experience. The Indonesian audience love Gopi and Saathiya is currently the Number 1 show on the Indonesian Channel ANTV. People are crazy for me as Gopi and it was found that I have the maximum number of fan following in a recent poll conducted by the channel.”

She continued, “I also shot for 2 Indonesian series Gara-Gara Duyung and Jin Dan Jun and was invited as a guest celebrity in two reality shows – TMO (Take Me Out) and Pesbukers. They had made me Mermaid and a Ginnie for their series which took me back to my Ginnie Aur Juju days. It was my first visit to Indonesia and I had great time working with the channel. They were quite well organised.”

Giaa was overwhelmed to receive so much love from the fans and she is very happy for the response she has got in Indonesia. She told us, “The fans were crazy. Many of them found the address of my hotel where I was staying and the location where I was shooting and they came to meet me and some of them even came during mid-night. They showered me with lots of gifts like Indonesian clothes, handbags, etc. Overall, it’s been a fun experience for me.”

That’s sweet experience indeed!