Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor

quickie
Gunjan Walia

Vikkas Manaktala is my all am/pm friend: Gunjan Walia

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?

Which LEAP drama are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

When Govinda’s wife Sunita kept Big B and Dharmendra’s pics by her side!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Feb 2017 05:25 PM

In an interesting revelation, Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife has had everyone present on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in splits. As she recently made an appearance with her husband Govinda in the show, they revealed the funniest of moments of their life. During one of the conversations in the show, Sunita went on to mention that she wanted a handsome son like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

While the tinseltown is known for handsome heroes and gorgeous actresses, Navjot Singh Sidhu started praising Govinda’s son Yashwardhan’s look who is reportedly set to enter Bollywood. It is during this conversation that Sunita spilled the beans of having Big B and Dharmendra’s pictures by her side to have a good looking son just like them.

A source from the set informs, “Sunita mentioned that when she was pregnant, she used to have the pictures of the two Bollywood stars. Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Sidhu and everyone present on set could not hold their laughter.”

Tags > Navjot Singh Sidhu, Govinda, Big B, Dharmendra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top