When Govinda’s wife Sunita kept Big B and Dharmendra’s pics by her side!

In an interesting revelation, Bollywood actor Govinda’s wife has had everyone present on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in splits. As she recently made an appearance with her husband Govinda in the show, they revealed the funniest of moments of their life. During one of the conversations in the show, Sunita went on to mention that she wanted a handsome son like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

While the tinseltown is known for handsome heroes and gorgeous actresses, Navjot Singh Sidhu started praising Govinda’s son Yashwardhan’s look who is reportedly set to enter Bollywood. It is during this conversation that Sunita spilled the beans of having Big B and Dharmendra’s pictures by her side to have a good looking son just like them.

A source from the set informs, “Sunita mentioned that when she was pregnant, she used to have the pictures of the two Bollywood stars. Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Sidhu and everyone present on set could not hold their laughter.”