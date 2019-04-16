When Helly Shah was left in tears at the launch of Sufiyana Pyaar Mera

MUMBAI:
Star Bharat has come up with a unique show titled Sufiyaana Pyaar Mera, a love story with many layers, which is produced by LSD films.
TellyChakkar exclusively reported about the show and about Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh being roped in to play the lead roles (Read here
: Prateek Sharma’s next on Star Plus
; Helly Shah and Rajveer Singh to play the leads in LSD Films' next on Star Plus
).
At the press conference of the show, which was held earlier in the day, the actors and the producers Prateek Sharma and Danish Khan spoke at length about the show having a unique concept.
Senior actor Ram Gopal Bajaj will portray a pivotal character in the show. While addressing the media in the press conference, Ram Gopal was all praises for Helly, who will be playing a double role in the show (her character’s names will be Saltanat and Kainat).Ram Gopal said, ‘There’s a completely different aura that Helly carries with each of her character, which is so distinct from one another, and it’s not just the make-up or styling that makes her different from the characters. It’s something divine and different that she carries distinctively with Saltanat and Kainat respectively. I get jitters whenever I have scenes with this brilliant actress.'
Deep and heartfelt compliments coming from such a talented actor made Helly quite emotional. She had tears in her eyes and was quite overwhelmed and speechless.
Helly, you go girl!
Add new comment