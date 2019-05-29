When Hina Khan was ‘LOST’ in...

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is riding on a different high these days. She has not only amazed one and all with her spectacular performance as an actor but also made the entire television fraternity proud of her red carpet walk in Cannes Film Festival. The actress even took it to her social media handle and shared a photo with diva Priyanka Chopra, along with a heartfelt caption in which she appreciated PC for holding her hand throughout.

On the work front, Hina has taken a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is all geared up to enter Bollywood with her upcoming film Lines. She will be seen in a de-glam look and will play a timid Muslim girl named Nazia.

We love her vacay and work pictures from Milan, and currently, she is having a blast in Switzerland with her beau Rocky. Her pictures are scenic, and we love seeing her in different outfits and giving us travel goals.

Well, recently, we happened to spot a picture in which she was posing against a mountain of snow. She captioned it saying that she is lost in her own world!

We are smitten with her vacay pics. Aren’t you?