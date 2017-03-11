When Hina-Surbhi opted for the same outfit!

TV beauties are known to have an impeccable fashion taste. They make style statement with their looks, and it slowly becomes a nationwide buzz.

Though celebs love when audience look up to them and copy their style, they detest it if their counterparts do the same.

Yes, in the world of showbiz, same outfit by two stars, is quite a major faux pas issue.

Time and again, we have seen actresses indulge in some catfights over being caught and clicked in same dresses.

Well, recently our abled reporters managed to notice two tellytown stars wearing the same costume.

Wondering who have been caught by our fashion police?

Surprise surprise! Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna.

Don't believe us, read on...

Hina, who is performing in &TV’s Holi Mahotsav will be seen in a sexy avatar. She recently posted a picture of hers looking bold and stylish. A pretty off shoulder glittering top and a black skirt, did make the actress look amazing.

Here checkout:

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Don’t we just love her swag!

But most will not remember that Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi aka Anika had also donned the same clothes once in the show. She too had shared a picture of hers on Insta. Here have a look:

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 1, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

We know there has been a long time span between the actresses opting for the clothes, but we couldn’t help but share this coincidence.

And we must also add that both Hina and Surbhi look ravishing in the outfit, isn’t it?

Who do you think looks better? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.