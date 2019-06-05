When Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna winked

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She mesmerises the audience with her acting skills and stylish looks. She is known for her portrayal of Haya in Qubool Hai and Annika in Ishqbaaaz.

The actress is an active social media user. She never fails to entertain her fans with her interesting posts. She is known for her fashionable looks and also witty side. Yesterday, she took to Instagram story and shared a fun video. In the video, she winked. And guess what? Her wink reminded us of Priya Prakash Varrier. Priya’s wink made her an overnight sensation and she has been going places since then. And it seems Surbhi is giving tough competition to Priya.

Check out Surbhi’s video here and let us know who nailed the wink better.

Surbhi was last seen in Ishqbaaaz and her fans are eagerly waiting for her new show. There have been reports that Surbhi will be seen in the remake of Sanjeevani. However, she is yet to give an official statement on her new soap.