When Karan Pahwa was mobbed at his brother's engagement

Who doesn’t enjoy fame and fanfare?

Actors relish their fan following and fame, but sometimes they also have to pay a price for it.

The same happened with Karan Pahwa, who was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hail!!!

We hear that recently Karan was at his hometown in Kurukshetra for his brother Rajat Pahwa’s engagement.

It was a big day for Rajat and his fiancee Chanchal but Karan being a celebrity, grabbed all the attention from the guests present at the engagement ceremony.

Everyonewanted to click selfies with the actor and get his autograph. After being mobbed for the longest time, eventually, Karan had to leave the ceremony to keep harmony.

Talking about the incident, Karan shared with us, “It was a big day for my brother and I never wanted to kill the charm of the evening so at one point of time, I had to leave the event. I love all my fans in my home town but at that moment, I wasn’t getting any space to breathe as well so I left the event in between.”

Well, enjoy the fanfare, Karan.