News

When Karan Patel resembled Shah Rukh Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and loved television stars and is ruling the small screen with his performance as Raman in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The actor has a massive fan following.    

Every actor has idolized a veteran or senior or popular actor in life, and Karan Patel is no exception. He is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He idolizes and worships him. Time and again, he has said that his only wish in life is to work with King Khan someday and feature in the same poster. He has met SRK a couple of times, and like any other fan, has expressed his feelings and love for him.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Well, recently, the actor shared a photo where he almost resembled the look of SRK. His co-star Abhishek commented on his picture stating that the look resembled that of SRK from the song Suraj hua maddham, and yes, we couldn’t agree more to it.  

Check out the post here:

Tags > Karan Patel, Raman, Shah Rukh Khan, Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days