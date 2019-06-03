When Karan Patel resembled Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and loved television stars and is ruling the small screen with his performance as Raman in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The actor has a massive fan following.



Every actor has idolized a veteran or senior or popular actor in life, and Karan Patel is no exception. He is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He idolizes and worships him. Time and again, he has said that his only wish in life is to work with King Khan someday and feature in the same poster. He has met SRK a couple of times, and like any other fan, has expressed his feelings and love for him.

Well, recently, the actor shared a photo where he almost resembled the look of SRK. His co-star Abhishek commented on his picture stating that the look resembled that of SRK from the song Suraj hua maddham, and yes, we couldn’t agree more to it.



Check out the post here: