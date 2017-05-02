Hot Downloads

When Karanvir Bohra’s got his real and reel family together

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 06:18 PM

It’s always lovely to have your loved ones around!!!

Tinsel town celebrities hardly get time to spend with their loved ones because of their hectic shooting schedules.

Set becomes their second home, and they share a lovely time with their on-screen family. And it is always a happy moment for them to have their real family meet their reel ones. 

Recently, Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra had a lovely time on set with his Nani (grandmother) and Mama Mami (Maternal uncle and aunt) visiting him on the sets. The actor took to Twitter to post an album on his Instagram account.

Do have a look –

My nani on the set with my na(gi)ni family With my mama and mamiji

A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

We tried reaching out to Karanvir but he remained unavailable for comments.

Lovely isn’t? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.  

 
