When Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Pooja Banerjee surprised Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: It certainly feels nice when your friend gives you a surprise visit. The same happened with actor Shaheer Sheikh recently. His friend actress Pooja Banerjee gave a quick visit on sets of his show.

The duo clicked cool pictures when they met and an elated Shaheer took to his social media handle to share a picture from their meeting. In the fun and bright picture, the duo can be seen pouting.

The actor captioned the picture as, "When ur friend gives u a surprise visit I wish u were shooting in filmcity everyday. #onset #yehrishteyhainpyaarke# shaheersheikh #yesterday."

Commenting on the picture, Pooja wrote, "#poutgonetotallywrong see ya soon."

Shaheer Sheikh is currently playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. On the other hand, Pooja Banerjee is seen in the role of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.