News

When Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Pooja Banerjee surprised Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jun 2019 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: It certainly feels nice when your friend gives you a surprise visit. The same happened with actor Shaheer Sheikh recently. His friend actress Pooja Banerjee gave a quick visit on sets of his show.

The duo clicked cool pictures when they met and an elated Shaheer took to his social media handle to share a picture from their meeting. In the fun and bright picture, the duo can be seen pouting.

The actor captioned the picture as, "When ur friend gives u a surprise visit I wish u were shooting in filmcity everyday. #onset #yehrishteyhainpyaarke#shaheersheikh #yesterday."

Commenting on the picture, Pooja wrote, "#poutgonetotallywrong see ya soon."

Take a look at his post below.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. On the other hand, Pooja Banerjee is seen in the role of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Pooja Banerjee, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days