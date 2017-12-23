When Katrina imitated the Tiger on The Voice India Kids

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were engulfed by the talent on The Voice India Kids, the contestants didn’t leave any stone unturned to make the most of this opportunity! On popular demand, Katrina Kaif performed a popular scene from her forthcoming film but with a twist… she decided to be Tiger instead of Zoya.

Joining Katrina Kaif was Jay Bhanushali who played the role of the villain- Abu-usmaan. After pondering over what this version of Abu-usmaan was going to say, amidst quite a few laughs, Katrina entertained everyone by mimicking Salman’s famous dialogue in the movie, “Agar tujh mein dum hain toh ab mujhe rokh ke dikha”.

The madness reached another level when Salman Khan reacted to Katrina’s act. A source from the set revealed, “Salman jokingly said that another sequel for this movie is on its way where Katrina will play the role of Tiger (Salman) as well as Zoya” Salman and Katrina also danced on the super hit song "Swag Se Swagat" from the movie along with the contestants of the show.