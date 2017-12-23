Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

When Katrina imitated the Tiger on The Voice India Kids

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2017 04:13 PM

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were engulfed by the talent on The Voice India Kids, the contestants didn’t leave any stone unturned to make the most of this opportunity! On popular demand, Katrina Kaif performed a popular scene from her forthcoming film but with a twist… she decided to be Tiger instead of Zoya.

Joining Katrina Kaif was Jay Bhanushali who played the role of the villain- Abu-usmaan. After pondering over what this version of Abu-usmaan was going to say, amidst quite a few laughs, Katrina entertained everyone by mimicking Salman’s famous dialogue in the movie, “Agar tujh mein dum hain toh ab mujhe rokh ke dikha”.

The madness reached another level when Salman Khan reacted to Katrina’s act. A source from the set revealed, “Salman jokingly said that another sequel for this movie is on its way where Katrina will play the role of Tiger (Salman) as well as Zoya” Salman and Katrina also danced on the super hit song "Swag Se Swagat" from the movie along with the contestants of the show.





Tags > Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, The Voice India kids, &TV, Jay Bhanushali,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top