When Keith Sequeria had a great fall!

It is easy said than done. An actor goes through immense training and hard work before you see them on screen. Such is the case with the dashing Keith Sequeria who added #couplegoals to all our lives with his fiancé Rochelle Rao. The actor has been shooting for his new role as Prince Madhav in Star Plus’ new show with Sanjeeda Sheikh, produced by Siddharth P Malhotra.

If sources are to be believed, horse ride plays a big role in Keith’s character on the show as the story is based in Rajasthan. The actor who has never had a horse ride went through few injuries and falls before his seventh and perfect take on the horse. Keith shared, “It wasn’t easy for me. I am scared of horse rides and this was like a challenge for me. I am glad I din’t give up on myself and today I am a pro at horse riding. Thanks to my crew!”

A prince charming riding on a horse, who is excited?!

Catch Keith Sequeria as a righteous Prince in the new show on Star Plus!