When Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera’s kids met with Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Bharat, which will soon hit the theatres.

Recently, he and Katrina Kaif appeared on the show, The Kapil Sharma Show, for the promotions of Bharat. And guess what? He got to meet his youngest fans on the sets. His youngest fans are none other than comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s kids, Rayaan and Krishaang.

During the shoot, Kashmera got her little ones on stage to meet their favourite superstar, Salman Khan.

The actress also took to Instagram and expressed her happiness via a video and a sweet note. In the video, Kashmera can be seen holding her little one while he met Salman. She also shared that her kids have been dancing to Salman’s song Swag Se Swagat from a long time.

Kashmera’s post read, “Finally my kids met my favourite @beingsalmankhan Thank you for this video guys love you all. My kids have been dancing to Swag Se Karenge Swaagat and now Slow Motion song and they recognised the one and only #salmankhan. Thank you for so much love and adulation and all the best for #bharat @krushna30.”

Take a look at the adorable video right here:

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 5 June 2019.