News

When Krushna Abhishek & Kashmera’s kids met with Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Bharat, which will soon hit the theatres.

Recently, he and Katrina Kaif appeared on the show, The Kapil Sharma Show, for the promotions of Bharat. And guess what? He got to meet his youngest fans on the sets. His youngest fans are none other than comedian Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah’s kids, Rayaan and Krishaang.

During the shoot, Kashmera got her little ones on stage to meet their favourite superstar, Salman Khan.

The actress also took to Instagram and expressed her happiness via a video and a sweet note. In the video, Kashmera can be seen holding her little one while he met Salman. She also shared that her kids have been dancing to Salman’s song Swag Se Swagat from a long time.

Kashmera’s post read, “Finally my kids met my favourite @beingsalmankhan Thank you for this video guys love you all. My kids have been dancing to Swag Se Karenge Swaagat and now Slow Motion song and they recognised the one and only #salmankhan. Thank you for so much love and adulation and all the best for #bharat @krushna30.”

Take a look at the adorable video right here:

Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in key roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on 5 June 2019. 

Tags > Salman Khan, The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rayaan, Krishaang, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!

TV producers and actors unite for a noble cause!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Hrithik Roshan
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shaminn
Shaminn
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon

past seven days