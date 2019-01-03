When Kullfi forced Sikandar to pose for this cute photo

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television and is always high on the TRP charts.

The show has a different concept, and the story revolves around two children. The biggest USP of this serial is the cast, who are such brilliant actors, and the chemistry they share on- and off-screen.

Mohit Malik, who essays the role of Sikandar, and Aakriti Sharma, who essays the role of Kullfi, share a great bond in real and reel life. They play father and daughter in the serial, but their chemistry is loved by one and all.

Mohit is quite active on his Instagram account and recently shared a post where he is seeing posing with Aakriti. He captioned the photo saying, ‘How I was forced to make this pose! A happy new year from siulfi.’

The photo is adorable. Check it out.