When little munchkin Kiara Bhanushali visited the sets of Nazar

19 Aug 2019 08:50 PM

MUMBAI: The very adorable Kiara Bhanushali, who is known as the Taimur Ali Khan of television, made a space in viewer hearts as Munna in Star Plus’ Nazar.

The little munchkin won everyone over with her cuteness and charm.

Recently, the show took a leap. Hence, Kiara had to bid adieu to the show. Along with her ardent fans, even the team of Nazar misses shooting with her.

However, the little girl definitely knows how to spread smiles!

She paid a surprise visit on the sets, leaving everyone cheerful.

PS: We are sure these videos will melt your heart and make you want to hug and kiss the sweet Kiara!  

