MUMBAI: Manish Paul is one of the best hosts we have in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame after hosting many seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has a massive fan following.



Manish is also a part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg tour as a host. He has finally marked his presence internationally also and has won many awards for his hosting skills.



Manish is in Chicago currently, and he seemed to have met Gully Boy there. He shared a video and captioned it saying, 'Met a local GULLY BOY in chicago...he saw me and my friends on the street and starting rapping instantly...i joined in on the spot...adding a song by my brotha @ranveersingh ...though im not a patch on what ranveer did!! What say @ranveersingh.'



Check the post here.