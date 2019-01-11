News

When Manish Paul won against Iqbal Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 07:03 PM
MUMBAI: Manish Paul is one of the best hosts on television and has become a household name. The actor is one of the most loved television personalities on screen.

Apart from being an entertainer on screen, Manish is also a family man and gives a lot of time and attention to his family, especially his wife and little daughter.

Recently, it was his daughter’s birthday, and he threw a party for her. It was an intimate affair and very few people were invited.

Manish shared a post in which he is seen playing a game with Iqbal Khan. He shared a post about this and captioned it, ‘Had so much of fun doing this.... @iamiqbalkhan won in this one...rest all I won, what Say Iqbal.’

The doting father also shared an adorable wish for his daughter.
Tags > Manish Paul, Iqbal Khan, Hosts on telivision, TellyChakkar,

