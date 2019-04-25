News

When Mohsin Khan married her! No, it’s not Shivangi Joshi

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 06:45 PM
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most famous and successful stars of television. He became a household name with his performance as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by all.

His chemistry with his co-star Shivani Joshi is adored by the audience, and the duo is considered one of the most loved couples on television. Mohsin and Shivangi have won many best jodi awards also.

But do you know that Moshin Khan's first television marriage was not with Shivangi Joshi. Well, the actor started his career with the serial Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where he had a cameo role. Post that, he was seen on the show Dream Girl, which aired on Life OK, where he was paired opposite Nikita Dutta.

It was in this serial that he got married for the first time on screen with his co-star Nikita. Here is his first groom look.
View this post on Instagram

#SpoilerAlert #Nofilter

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

And this is the second look as a groom that he wore on the show and he looks like million bucks.

View this post on Instagram

My big fat #indian #wedding @dutta_91 looking gorgeous

A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on

Tuesday Thought

past seven days