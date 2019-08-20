When Mouni Roy LOST to Mrunal Thakur…

MUMBAI: Apart from possessing the skills to entertain the audience, the television industry is also about looking glamorous.

For actresses, looking their best is very important, and there is hardly anyone who keeps it simple. Every celebrity catches up on the trends and further inspire millions of their fans to try the them. Actresses Mouni Roy and Mrunal Thakur are immensely good looking, talented, and undeniably very fashionable.

On the work front, Mrunal rose to fame as Bulbul in the popular Kumkum Bhagya. She has been seen in many Marathi films. Batla House, her most recent Bollywood film that just released, is raking in good numbers at the box office. Meanwhile, Mouni is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry. After making a mark in the world of television, Mouni surprised everyone with her performance in her debut Bollywood movie Gold.

Recently, the two were seen flaunting the same kind out outfit: a boho-style cotton dress decorated with frills at the end.

We asked the audience as to who looks better in the outfit.

While Mouni took away 39 percent of the votes, Mrunal stole the show with 61 percent votes!

Do you agree with the results?